The Museum of East Texas recognizes with heartfelt thanks the many who made Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars a success, beginning with generous sponsors: GG and Troy Tiemann, The Lufkin Daily News, Lufkin Printing Company, Donna’s Floral Designs and A-1 Party Rentals.
Salutations to co-chairs Aruna Bachireddy and Alexis Pigg, president Monica Peters-Clark, and committee members: Debbie Alexander, Anita Caraway, Becky Cota, Marianna Duncan, Brenda Elliott, Julianne Greak, Sam Johnson, Darrel McDonald, Len Medford, Carter Meyers, Erika and Scott Neill, Tracy Nichols, Jareed Pigg, Joe Rich, Barbara Richert, Stefanie Ross, Harry Stafford, Lynell Stover, GG and Troy Tiemann, Cathy and Layne Thompson, Hilary Walker and Jennifer Webster. Their commitment to this important fundraiser is commended.
The fabulous murals created for Dinner and Dancing by artists Stan Bohon, Denise Davis, Phil Medford, Ann Phifer Reyes and Barb Richert, along with unique tablescapes by Donna Dorman, invoked a magical evening. We thank them very much. The murals will remain on display through Sunday.
Please visit the exhibition “Gift of Creativity: Celebrating Dyslexia Awareness Month,” created by artists from LISD students grades K-12. These amazing works will remain on display through Sunday.
The Museum of East Texas offers gratitude to museum trustees, museum members, contributors, artists and donors of live and silent auction items, attendees, and the many Dinner and Dancing volunteers whose hard work and steadfastness provide children and families of Angelina County and far-reaching access to visual arts education and cultural enrichment. Please remember that through what their great generosity provides, the Museum of East Texas is always free to all those who grace us with their presence.
Party in the Plaza! Here come the Pumpkins!
In collaboration with the Lufkin Fire Department, you and your family are invited to the Pumpkin Party from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26. Members of the Lufkin Fire Department will be available to discuss fire safety with children and families, and present fire safety bookmarks courtesy of Lufkin Printing Co. Inc.
Fun-filled activities include: pumpkin decorating, face painting, cupcake decorating, ghost bowling, Jack-o-lantern bean bag toss and a spookylicious photo board.
The eye in spoon race and witch hat ring toss are new this year, created by Emily Payne, curator of education. Great work, Emily.
During the event, refreshments will be served. Costumes are encouraged. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The museum is honored to participate in National Fire Prevention Month.
This annual family event is generously made possible by the I.D. Fairchild Foundation, Simon and Louise Henderson Foundation, Ernest L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation, Brookshire Brothers, William George Co. Inc., Grandough Baking Co. and Lufkin Baking Co. Inc.
For the past several years, we have been delighted to be joined by monarch butterflies. Hope they will visit this year. We love them.
Please visit your museum often. For information, call 639-4434.
