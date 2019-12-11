Three suspects in an attempted Tuesday night robbery remain at large as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lufkin police arrived at the Bigs gas station in the 3100 block of Atkinson Drive about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where the clerk told officers three young black males wearing ski masks ran to the front of the business at 9:55 p.m. Two entered the store, one armed with a handgun, and the third remained outside to keep watch, a report from LPD states.
The armed man aimed at the clerk and told her to give him money. She said she just looked at him and said nothing so he repeated, “give me the money.”
Another clerk was behind the counter and hidden from the suspects’ view by a lottery ticket dispenser. When that clerk moved into view, the suspects fled the scene.
Nothing was taken during the attempted robbery.
The man with the gun was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black ski mask and white cloth gloves. The other suspect in the store had a black string backpack in his hands and was wearing black shoes or boots, blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black ski mask and had light-brown leather work gloves. The third suspect that remained outside during the attempted robbery had blue jeans, a black hoodie, a mask and possibly red shoes on.
Those with information on the attempted robbery are asked to call LPD at 633-0356 or crime stoppers at 639-TIPS for anonymous information.
