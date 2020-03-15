When it comes to education, every child deserves a strong foundation. Our youngest students are capable of so much more than we ever imagined; and the best way to get them prepared for a successful educational experience is to get them registered for pre-K and kindergarten.
We in the school business call this Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-up, and it’s happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Transportation Building at 811 S. Timberland Drive.
Parents can complete the registration process online from home, or come to Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-up for assistance. Spanish speakers are always available.
Our nursing staff and community partners, like Child Find and WIC, will be available. This year, we also will help with the Census 2020 online process. Have these documents handy when you come, or scan them into the online system as you register your child: driver’s license or other ID, Social Security card or other ID, the child’s birth certificate, a current utility bill and immunization records for your child.
For students already enrolled at Hackney Primary or Garrett Primary in our pre-K programs, they will automatically be registered for pre-K 4 or kindergarten.
Our teachers and instructional coaches tell our administration team all the time that the students who have attended our pre-K programs show better skill levels and knowledge. Pre-K is the springboard kids need to be comfortable in a school environment and ready to take on kindergarten.
We assess all of our pre-K students for entrance into our magnet programs like the Gifted and Talented program and our Dual Language program, and the acceptance rates are high due to the skills that these young students have developed in our pre-K programs.
An exciting opportunity going on at Garrett Primary this year is “enrichment intervention.” Because of this program, we have several pre-K 4 students who are already reading at kindergarten to first-grade level. This allows us to get a “jump start” on those students who are developmentally ready to begin decoding/comprehending text while in pre-K 4.
Parents ask all the time what they can do to prepare their child for school. Here are some tips from Kathy Thannisch, our director of early childhood education:
■ Read to your child every day.
Oral language development is crucial. Research suggests 20 minutes a day will make a huge difference.
■ Model good language for your child by speaking to them constantly.
Students need to hear and know words before they can comprehend their meaning.
■ Interact with your child.
While driving down the street or going up and down the aisles at the grocery store, bring the child’s attention to letters, words and numbers. Have your child describe what the produce looks like, how heavy or light is it, or how the cookie tastes.
■ Count with your child.
Numbers are everywhere so students need to count, count and count some more. They need to learn words like more, fewer, greater, less, same, etc.
■ Help the child see and “read” environmental print like STOP, EXIT and store logos.
Traveling in the car is the best time to spot this type of signage and have your child read them aloud.
■ Begin working on social emotional development.
Parents can teach their children how to share with others, take turns, or use their words to express their feelings.
■ Talk about holidays, family traditions and/or customs.
Children love to celebrate. Explain to them why and how your family celebrates the holidays. Practice traditions and even start a few new ones with your family.
By giving students these opportunities at home, we can take them further during the school day. We can’t wait to meet your child and continue his or her early foundation for future learning and success. Come see why parents of young children Choose Lufkin ISD!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.