When a college team enters a holiday break on a hot streak, there’s always a little apprehension regarding a loss of momentum.
Angelina College’s Roadrunners came back still clicking.
AC closed out 2019 with a New Year’s Eve win at McLennan College, getting 28 points from Travis Henson in an 82-75 victory over the Highlanders in Waco. Christyon Eugene added 12 points in the game, as the ’Runners won their fifth straight.
On Friday, the Roadrunners ran with the 10th-ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches for much of the game — the teams were tied at the half — before falling 81-74 in Tyler, marking AC’s first loss in conference play.
Despite the loss, the Roadrunners (8-7, 3-1) still find themselves atop the Region XIV South Zone standings. On Monday, AC will host Bossier Parish Community College (8-5, 2-2) in the ’Runners’ first home game since Dec. 14.
The Cavaliers lost to Blinn College 105-92 in overtime on Friday. Will LaPoole leads the Cavs in scoring at a 23 points-per-game pace.
Henson leads the Roadrunners in per-game scoring with a 14.8 average.
Monday’s game at Shands Gymnasium will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available by visiting the angelinaathletics.com web site and clicking the “Video” link.
