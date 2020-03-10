The National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday held its annual selection show for the upcoming Division I men’s basketball national tournament, and the Angelina College Roadrunners gathered together on the AC campus to hear their names called.
They didn’t have to wait long. The Roadrunners, entered as the 20th seed among 24 teams competing, will face No. 13 seed Western Wyoming Community College at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
WWCC’s Mustangs, from the NJCAA’s Region IX, went 30-4 on the season and finished as the Northwest Plains champions. The team averaged 88.5 points per game, which ranked 37th out of the 204 Division I teams. The Mustangs ranked 30th nationally in rebounds with 43 per game.
The Roadrunners (23-9) are making their first trip to “Hutch” since the 1998 team under then-head coach Guy Davis. This year’s version entered the season ranked first in the South Zone’s preseason coaches’ poll, and despite dropping five of their first six games to open the season managed to put together a dream season, rolling all the way through the recent Region XIV Conference Championship tournament and cutting down the nets this past Saturday.
The ’Runners averaged 82 points and 34.1 rebounds per game — and strung together a 12-game winning streak — in one of the most brutal conferences in the nation. The team hit 36.8% of its three-point attempts and shot more than 70% from the free-throw line as a unit. Even better, AC allowed just 72 points per game over the season.
The winner of Monday’s game will move on to face No. 4 seed Salt Lake City at noon on March 18.
All national tournament games will be live streamed on njcaatv.com.
