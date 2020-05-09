A vehicle apparently struck a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on state Highway 94 west, in front of Emma's Drop-Off Cleaners and Guacamole's, around 9 tonight.
Our initial report said the trooper's unit had been struck, but Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches said the trooper himself had apparently been hit, and that it might have been a passerby — and not the trooper — who called 911.
"He has been taken to the hospital for medical care," Sanches said. "Hudson police and other units are on the scene.
DPS said the situation was still evolving and that they would release information when it becomes available.
The trooper was conscious and breathing, according to scanner traffic.
We'll update this story as soon as we receive more information.
