‘‘Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!’’
‘‘I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!’’
‘‘Hop on Pop’’
‘‘Green Eggs and Ham’
I am sure each of you immediately identified the author of these books and probably could see the cover of each book in your mind. That speaks volumes about the tremendous influence one man has had on generations of readers.
In 1997, the National Education Association launched Read Across America — an initiative to encourage children to read more books and get them excited about reading.
On March 2, 1998, the first Read Across America Day was celebrated — which intentionally coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, is best known for his children’s books filled with simple words and rhymes with lots of illustrations of fantasy creatures and landscapes to capture a child’s imagination and launch their creative thinking. His books also have storylines that teach important lessons that hold true well beyond the childhood enjoyment of his rhythmic and entertaining literature.
His 1962 classic ‘‘Horton Hears a Who’’ featured the famous line “a person’s a person no matter how small.” It teaches kindness and perseverance from the perspective of Horton, the main character who happens to be an elephant.
Another book, ‘‘The Lorax,’’ encourages readers to respect the environment and make future decisions to ensure sustainability of the natural world.
As end of year graduation ceremonies near, the 1990s classic, ‘‘Oh the Places You’ll Go,’’ becomes a popular book, assuring readers their success comes from within as they encounter life’s future highs and lows.
A 2019 article in the New Yorker magazine, “How Dr. Seuss Changed Education in America,” shared Geisel’s insight into the vital role children’s literature plays in the formative years of young lives. In the article, Geisel said “children’s reading and children’s thinking are the rock bottom base upon which this country will rise. Or not rise.”
At St. Cyprian’s, we love books. So, this year we are taking the national initiative a step further.
Instead of only one day to celebrate the importance of children’s literature and the impact it has in the shaping of ideas and values in young lives, we are dedicating the entire week of March 2 to highlighting books and activities that reinforce the National Education Foundation’s desire to emphasize the value of reading with children to creating adults who read.
We will invite guest readers from the community to share their favorite books with our students, teachers will host author studies in their individual classrooms, and there will be many activities based on favorite works of literature. All of this will continually reinforce the power of the written word and the importance and joy of reading.
Dr. Seuss will continue to be celebrated around the world for his work through the years in education and social arenas.
While teachers across America will be reading his words and encouraging students with ‘‘You’re off to great places! Today is your day!,’’ we believe that should be the theme of every classroom for every child well beyond this week in March.
