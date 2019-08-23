Brookshire Brothers broke ground Thursday on a new store adjacent to Texas A&M University.
The store will sit on land owned by the Texas A&M System and leased to Brookshire Brothers. The project is an an initiative between the Texas A&M System and the East Texas grocer.
The new location is near the corner of George Bush Drive and Penberthy Boulevard in College Station. That location places the new store near student housing and in sight of two campus landmarks — Kyle Field and Reed Arena.
“Our company is honored to have been selected by the Texas A&M System to partner in their latest development project,’’ John Alston, Brookshire Brothers president and CEO said. ‘‘After visiting with the Evaluation Committee and learning about their vision, there was no question that the project was a high priority for us.
“Ties to Texas A&M run deep throughout our company,’’ Alston said. ‘‘As a former student and graduate of the Mays College of Business, I’m beyond excited for Brookshire Brothers to have the opportunity to serve students, faculty and staff of Texas A&M and the rapidly growing population around West Campus.”
John Sharp, chancellor of Texas A&M University System, said the new store will serve the students and faculty as well as thousands of locals and visitors.
“I am proud to enter into a partnership with Brookshire Brothers to bring high-quality products and delicious food to the West Campus community,” Sharp said. “Young Aggies undoubtedly will embrace their new community grocer and deli.”
Brookshire Brothers plans to bring its hot deli and fresh offerings to its 40,000-square-foot new location, as well as online shopping with curbside pickup and delivery, fuel and a bakery.
The store’s expanded health and wellness focus will feature a full-service pharmacy with personalized medication counseling, immunizations and at-home testing for flu, UTIs and strep.
In addition, the store will have a wide variety of nutritional supplements.
