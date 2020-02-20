The touring Broadway musical “An American in Paris” will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Temple Theater.
Tickets for the performance, being presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance, are available at the Temple Theater Box Office. Call 633-5454 or buy tickets online at angelinaarts.org.
Romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns in post-war Paris. The soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production.
Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret — and realizes he is not her only suitor.
The 2015 Broadway production of “An American in Paris” won four Tony Awards. This exquisite, all-new production is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film and features some favorite songs, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “‘S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”
Inspired by the Academy-Award winning 1951 film, “An American in Paris” features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas.
The New York Times raves, “‘An American in Paris’ is a triumph! Pure joy!” and the Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.”
This production is produced by Big League Theatricals.
