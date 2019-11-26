Every school year, as the year goes on, students fall in and out of love, are drug tested, and struggle with class, coaches, teachers and parents.
Much of the way students are choosing to vent today is on social media. I would like to provide some advice for those parents who are like myself who pray every day that my children will do the right thing.
All school districts in Angelina County have a policy concerning social media in student handbooks for all daily and extracurricular programs. Many times, as parents, we fail to read the handbook entirely before we sign them or wait until the time comes when you get that call from the administrator.
First question, “Do you know what the students code of conduct and all other extracurricular handbooks say concerning the use, or I should say misuse, of social media?”
No parent wants to believe that their child would ever put themselves in that position, especially on social media. However, the reality is that on most high school campuses, many of the main discipline problems today circle around social media and cellphones.
Bullying, harassment, explicit language and even child pornography have been around for a very long time; however, only in the last 20 years have these issues been magnified by the invention of social media. The solution to this exposure to social media 24/7 is not necessarily easy.
So here is my advice to all parents having to live through the social media new world.
1.) Realize that social media is somewhat like the story of Adam and Eve. The apple on the tree of good and evil has become the “send” button. It is an apple that, once pushed, could result in an expulsion from a life goal resulting in in-school suspension or disciplinary alternative education program.
Colleges, universities, businesses and county and local agencies are starting to hire people who specifically check social media sites. Many employers and schools asked for new employees’ access to social media sites. One of the latest news stories showed how Harvard was rejecting freshmen based on their social media posts alone. Athletic departments are doing the same thing. Scholarships are being lost over a picture taken at a party or a social media post that has vulgar and demeaning language.
2.) Do not be so quick to judge the authorities if they are following the policies.
School policies are there for a reason. They are not there to ruin the students’ lives. I have not met one school administrator who was not willing to talk with you about your child. Would it not be better to have our children learn about the dangers of social media while they are still in school rather than when they have a family to feed or a scholarship to maintain? The best practice is forbidding your child to have a social media site. Or at least make sure you will receive all posts from the site they are on.
3.) Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites are not a place to air out your dirty laundry. You are the example for your child. If you are sending vulgar and demeaning posts, your child will do the same, so please do not be surprised when your child is in trouble at school.
4.) We all want to believe that our children would not do some of the things that I have mentioned. The fact remains that the apple in the Adam and Eve story was not mutually exclusive. Adam had a choice. Eve had a choice.
Today the “send” button represents the apple. The decision is yours and yours alone. Some of the most significant people on our planet are, right now, taking a bite of that apple. Yes, even your child.
It comes down to three important ideas that all of us need to know: Be aware, be involved and be a partner in your child’s education. Jesus said in John 10:10, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” It is your choice to send or not to send. Choose wisely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.