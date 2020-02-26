A man bringing home a dog doesn’t sound like such a big deal — unless the dog is Sylvia, and unless the man’s wife isn’t particularly happy about the new arrangement.
A.R. Gurney’s acclaimed play “Sylvia” opened off-Broadway in 1995 and received award nominations for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play and Outstanding Costume Design.
Angelina College Theater will bring the play — and the dog — to life in a three-night performance running Thursday-Saturday at the Temple Theater. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Set in modern-day New York City, “Sylvia” is the story of a married couple finding their lives — and relationship — shredded like a couch cushion because of an adopted dog, prompting TheaterMania to call the play “drop-dead funny” with “an undercurrent of melancholy.”
The play contains mild adult themes.
Cast and crew members are:
Cast: Lindsey Dobbins (Sylvia); Davon Oliver (Greg); Michael’a Langston (Kate); Cedric Carson (Tom); Alyssa Moss (Phyllis); and Jade Wilson (Leslie).
Crew: Andrew Reed (Director, Master Carpenter); Meredith Taylor (Production/Technical Manager, Scenic and Projection Designer); Tari Dean (Stage Manager); Lindsey Dobbins (Light Designer, Costume Assistant); Jamie Hill (Master Electrician); Tyler Arnold (Sound Designer); Alana Meshell (Costume Designer); Jade Wilson (Costume Assistant); Alyssa Moss (Properties Manager); Cynthia Hughes (A1 Sound Operator); Cody Carter (Light Board Operator); Nicholos Trusclair (Projection Operator); and River Delcambre (Run Crew).
Tickets for all performances are free. For more information, call 633-5233.
