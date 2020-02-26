Sylvia cast

The cast of “Sylvia” poses during a recent rehearsal. Angelina College Theater will present the A.R. Gurney play from today-Saturday at Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Sitting from left are Jade Wilson, Cedric Carson, Jr., Lindsey Dobbins, Davon Oliver and Michael’a Langston; and (standing) Alyssa Moss.

 Gary Stallard/AC News Service

A man bringing home a dog doesn’t sound like such a big deal — unless the dog is Sylvia, and unless the man’s wife isn’t particularly happy about the new arrangement.

A.R. Gurney’s acclaimed play “Sylvia” opened off-Broadway in 1995 and received award nominations for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play and Outstanding Costume Design.

Angelina College Theater will bring the play — and the dog — to life in a three-night performance running Thursday-Saturday at the Temple Theater. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Set in modern-day New York City, “Sylvia” is the story of a married couple finding their lives — and relationship — shredded like a couch cushion because of an adopted dog, prompting TheaterMania to call the play “drop-dead funny” with “an undercurrent of melancholy.”

The play contains mild adult themes.

Cast and crew members are:

Cast: Lindsey Dobbins (Sylvia); Davon Oliver (Greg); Michael’a Langston (Kate); Cedric Carson (Tom); Alyssa Moss (Phyllis); and Jade Wilson (Leslie).

Crew: Andrew Reed (Director, Master Carpenter); Meredith Taylor (Production/Technical Manager, Scenic and Projection Designer); Tari Dean (Stage Manager); Lindsey Dobbins (Light Designer, Costume Assistant); Jamie Hill (Master Electrician); Tyler Arnold (Sound Designer); Alana Meshell (Costume Designer); Jade Wilson (Costume Assistant); Alyssa Moss (Properties Manager); Cynthia Hughes (A1 Sound Operator); Cody Carter (Light Board Operator); Nicholos Trusclair (Projection Operator); and River Delcambre (Run Crew).

Tickets for all performances are free. For more information, call 633-5233.

Tags

Recommended for you