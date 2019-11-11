The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has rescinded the boil water notice it issued Nov. 7 to the M&M Water Supply Corporation.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Nov. 11.
If you have questions, contact Billy Walton at 635-8588.
