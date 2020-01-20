Happy and blessed New Year from your Tax Office. I pray we are all off to a great new year.
January is an extremely busy time of the year for the tax office, so please be patient if you have to wait a little bit while you’re here to conduct your business. Not that we don’t want to see you, but be advised that there are online options to handle registration renewals and paying your taxes.
The link to renew your registration is renew.txdmv.gov. Before renewing, remember that you must have insurance on the vehicle being renewed, as well as a current vehicle inspection report that is less than 91 days old.
Please remember that three months is not always 90 days. We sometimes see that happen to people, who then need to pay for another inspection.
As it usually takes about a week to receive your online renewal sticker in the mail, please be sure to renew early enough to receive your sticker before the expiration.
You can pay your property tax online, too. Go to angelinacounty.net. Scroll down to the Tax Assessor section and choose Tax Office Main Page. Once there, you can go to a link on the upper right side of the page and choose Property Search.
This opens up a new window. From there, you can look up the tax amount due on the property(ies) you are trying to pay. Jot down the amount and the property ID, then go back to the previous window, scroll down and select Pay Property Taxes, then continue.
If you decide to use a credit card to pay your taxes, there will be a service fee of 2.4%, collected by Certified Payments. However, if you choose to pay by online check, it is a flat fee of $1. Of course, we recommend that you choose the online check option.
If you do not use the internet to renew or pay bills, use the U.S. Postal Service. Just be sure to mail your tax payment or renewal registration in plenty of time to receive your sticker or pay your taxes timely.
Once again, we will open our drive-by and drop-off for your check service at the sally port on the west side of our office. We will only accept checks, and you will receive a business card acknowledging you dropped a check off with us. This service will be available Jan. 27-31.
If you just like the personal touch, then please come in and see us. My friendly and knowledgeable staff will be glad to help you take care of your tax office needs. Be blessed, everyone.
