During this holiday season, take a moment to count your blessings and make plans now to be counted ... in the 2020 Census.
In March of 2020, every resident with an address in Angelina County will receive an invitation to be counted. It may seem insignificant, but making sure everyone is counted is very important for our city and schools. Where there is population growth, there are more needs. The more the needs, the more federal funding.
In Lufkin ISD and our community, we want to make sure that every resident is counted in order to receive the funds necessary to help our community and schools thrive.
According to the 2020 Census Bureau website, “The bureau counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ vital programs — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.”
Since 1790, every 10 years the federal government counts the population. What our parents and guardians need to know is that it is completely confidential.
Those who are involved with the count take a lifetime oath to keep the information safeguarded. If you live here and are not a citizen of this country, you still need to be counted. Make sure you include newborn babies and any children in your household. Every person matters in the count.
This year, the Census Bureau is going digital. You and your household can be counted online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Other options for being counted are through a telephone response or the traditional paper option.
If you do not respond online, by phone or mail the questionnaire back, a census worker may come to your home. If that is the case, please be cooperative and remember that this is part of the process for our community to receive federal funds. The U.S. government is doing everything possible to make the process convenient for all residents.
The information gained from the count can help draw school district boundaries and offer community services. It’s good for economic development because population can drive where a new store or a large manufacturing plant is built.
New businesses create new jobs and will boost our local economy. Increased census numbers will also help us to gain more representation at the state and national levels. Whether it be Washington, D.C., or Austin, our senators and representatives are making decisions as a whole country and state. Now those decisions are sometimes made with limited perspective as to the issues and problems of rural areas.
Keep in mind, the Census only happens every 10 years, and we need our population to reflect how many people truly live here. Lufkin ISD will do everything possible to help our students and parents be included in the count. We are blessed to live in this beautiful city, and I count my blessings daily for the opportunity lead Lufkin ISD.
Please be counted in the 2020 Census. It only takes a moment of your time and can be extremely beneficial to our students and community.
If you have questions, we are here to help you understand the process. In the months to come, Lufkin ISD will provide more information about the 2020 Census.
To find out more, log on to 2020census.gov.
