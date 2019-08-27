Vehicle burglaries occur so often that many of us dismiss the crime as “minor” or blame the victim for not securing their vehicle or valuables. In truth, vehicle burglaries lead to other crimes: identity theft, gun crimes, home burglaries and fraud all can result from a burglarized vehicle.
This week, Crime Stoppers has another example of why we, as a society, cannot ignore the seemingly minor crimes or give an inch to the criminals.
On Aug. 15, someone entered a vehicle outside a residence in the 900 block of Edgewood Circle in northwestern Angelina County. Among the property stolen was a wallet containing the victim’s debit card. Although investigators don’t know who burglarized the vehicle, they did find video of the stolen card being used in Lufkin at a convenience store and at Walmart.
The video, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows two men who should be easily identifiable by an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. Both look young and wearing hooded jackets in the August heat. One has dreadlock-style hair and wore Puma brand shorts.
Don’t hesitate in submitting a tip. If you recognize the men, so will someone else and Crime Stoppers can pay a reward only to the first, most accurate tip that assists in solving the case.
If you can identify the criminals, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call 639-TIPS. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
