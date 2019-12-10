The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university levels and the major leagues.
The Roadrunner baseball team will in January hold a winter evaluation camp for prospective players ages 16 and older.
The camp will take place Jan. 11 at Roadrunner Field on the AC campus.
The campus will focus on skill evaluation only; there will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade pitches and velocity.
The cost of the camp is $40 to cover administration fees. Players can register early by credit card through the Angelina College Community Services office by calling 633-5206 or online signup at nvite.com/angelinacollege/bd609. Late registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 for those who could not pre-register; that $40 fee will be cash or check only.
For more info, contact the AC baseball staff at 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
