Enjoy a night of Southern Charm and fun during The Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin’s Bingo Dinner fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“We invite the community to join us for a lot of fun while raising funds to support the youth of our community,” Steve Davidson, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas, said. “This annual event helps the Lufkin club provide activities, programs and meals to hundreds of kids who utilize our club throughout the year.”
The Lufkin Club, headed by Jose Garcia, continues to grow as he adds new activities and programs to support the growing membership.
“The funds raised during the bingo dinner help our staff and mentors provide homework assistance, physical activity, nutritious meals and, most of all, a positive and safe place for kids throughout our community. Club participants learn so much from the mentors about leadership, responsibility and sportsmanship,” Garcia said.
Individual tickets, tables of eight and sponsorships are available. Tickets are $87.50 for dinner and bingo cards. A table of eight is $700, which includes bingo cards for eight people.
Several sponsorship levels are available:
■ $1,000 — Sponsors receive a listing in the program, prime seating at the event and a table for eight with bingo tickets.
■ $1,500 — Sponsors receive a listing in the program, prime seating at the event, a table for eight with bingo tickets, signage with sponsor logo at the auction area, and the sponsor will be a guest caller for one bingo game.
■ $2,500 — Sponsors receive a listing in the program, prime seating at the event, a table for eight with bingo tickets, personal service at your table, logo/name listed on publicized materials, a two-minute promotional message at the event, and the sponsor will be a guest caller for one bingo game and sponsorship of one bingo game.
For more information, go to bgcdet.org or contact Katie Henson at 560-6844 or email her at specialevents@bgcdet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.