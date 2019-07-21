HOUSTON — With the Lumberjacks’ 2019 campaign just around the corner, head coach Colby Carthel and seniors Jake Blumrick and Alize Ward recently attended Southland Media Days.
Carthel emphasized the challenges that the ’Jacks are faced with in his first year in Nacogdoches.
“There’s a lot of transition that has happened in our program and that’s not easy for coaches, their families or players,” Carthel remarked. “We’re taking over a team we didn’t recruit and that poses some interesting challenges. I appreciate the buy-in from our team through our first few months on campus.”
However, Carthel expressed his excitement about coaching within a very competitive conference.
“I’m excited about coaching in the Southland because it is a great league,” Carthel said. “You look at the resumes of some of the head coaches and coordinators in this league and they’re very robust.”
Addressing not only the challenges of taking over a new team and building the program from the ground up, Carthel spoke on what SFA will be doing in order to succeed.
“The reality is, we’ve got a tough job ahead of us,” coach Carthel said. “It’s an uphill climb, but we’re going to put our best foot forward every single day. If we improve each and every week, we can look back at 2019 and call it a success.”
Returning starting quarterback Blumrick, who coach Carthel made sure everyone knew may not be playing at all in 2019 due to two recent back surgeries, and standout safety Ward both talked highly of SFA’s new coaching staff.
Blumrick was able to voice all that he would be doing for the ’Jacks this fall, even if not seeing the field for action, while Ward’s focus was on how much he has been studying the game during the offseason.
Ward expressed how much defensive coordinator Scott Power has already taught him and his defensive teammates about the game during the spring and summer as Blumrick said no matter who was behind center, the Lumberjacks’ offense would be in good hands with the new offensive schemes.
