The Ellen Trout Zoo is calling for all spooky creatures of the night to join them at the 2019 annual Zoo Boo!
The zoo will be open from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday to let East Texans enjoy a night of spooktacular fun at the “Wildest Place in Town.”
“This family-friendly event will have games, trick or treating and a costume contest for children up to 10 years old,” a press release from the zoo said. “The costume contests for kids ages 0-4 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and for ages 5-10 at 7:00 p.m.”
Regular admission fees will apply, the release said. But members are admitted for free if they bring their membership ID cards.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door or online at ellentroutzoo.com.
