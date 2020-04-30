The Lufkin Daily News collected 15 awards on Wednesday from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors board of directors.
The annual state APME convention was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic. It originally was scheduled to be held in San Angelo in March.
‘‘I’m proud of the work this staff has done in the last year,’’ managing editor Jeff Pownall said. ‘‘They work hard and are deserving of the recognition.’’
News editor Stacy Faison won a first place for Headline Writing and an honorable mention as Designer of the Year. Faison has won a first place for headlines for the last four years in this contest.
Lance Kingrey, Charm magazine’s art director, won both a first place and a third place for Infographics.
Contributing writer Gary Stallard won a first place for General Column Writing.
Pownall won a second place for Editorial Writing.
Reporter Grace Juarez won a second place for Feature Series and two additional honorable mentions in that same category. All of her entries in this category were education-related feature stories on Angelina County kids and school programs.
Reporter Jess Huff won a third place for Specialty Reporting on the health challenges many East Texans face. She won an honorable mention for Freedom of Information about Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire’s use of county money to buy tracking equipment to monitor his employees and his own family.
Sports editor Josh Havard won third place for Sports Column Writing
Former staff photographer Leslie Nemec won third place for Sports Photography.
In the Comment and Criticism category, food critic Olive Waldorf won third place while food critic Brie Bradford received an honorable mention.
The newspaper competes in APME’s Class AA. Additional awards are scheduled to be announced Friday.
