One person died in a two-vehicle crash about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on state Highway 7 in Joaquin, according to a press release by Sgt. David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS’ preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2017 Chevrolet van was traveling west when it crossed over the center of the roadway and into the eastbound lane, where it struck a 2010 GMC pickup that was towing a travel trailer, according to Hendry’s release.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace. The identity of the driver is not available at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The driver of the GMC was 69-year-old Michael Webb of Etoile. Webb and a passenger were not injured during the crash.
This crash remains under investigation.
