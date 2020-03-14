The city of Lufkin emergency management team is recommending a 14-day self quarantine for any resident who traveled overseas or to California, New York, Massachusetts or Washington state.
This also extends to the children of parents who have traveled to any of these areas. They ask that those children not attend school for the next 14 days.
“It is pertinent for anyone who has traveled to these areas to self-quarantine,” Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said. “Taking preventative measures is the only way to reduce and/or slow the likelihood of an outbreak in Angelina County.”
Along the same lines, several schools have canceled classes next week as a precautionary measure. That includes Central ISD, Huntington ISD, Pineywoods Community Academy, Zavalla ISD, Wells ISD and Angelina College.
“We will continue to update this list throughout the weekend as we learn of any additional school closings,” Jessica Pebsworth, the public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, said. “This situation is changing by the minute so check back for updates.”
She also said that anyone in Lufkin city limits under self quarantine who needs assistance can call the Lufkin Police and Fire non-emergency number T 633-0356.
