Hello and good wishes to all. The summer is about over, school is back in session and I am wondering: where in the world has the time gone?
This year so far has brought many changes and insights into my life. I am in awe of God’s power and blessings in my life. I know most of you are, too.
This time of the year in the Tax Office is rather laid back for the majority of my staff. However, it is the time of the year when I do one of my most important jobs; calculating the tax rate for all 15 taxing jurisdictions in Angelina County.
It leaves me a little nervous, asking myself if they are sure they want me doing this important job. Since it’s part of my statutory duties, however, I embrace the work and try to keep learning more and more as I calculate for each entity. It’s intimidating and exhilarating at the same time and I love it.
My staff had the pleasure of hearing Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts describe the work load of a county commissioner, answering questions and giving insight to his responsibilities as such.
One of the subjects we discussed regarding the purchase of a vehicle, trailer, ATV, etc. in a county outside of Angelina. Of course, we advocate buying locally so tax dollars stay here, but people shop out of county for a variety of reasons, and we don’t condemn.
However, when buying a vehicle, please be advised it can be registered in the county of the buyer, seller or lienholder. Therefore, since you are the buyer, you can get it registered in Angelina County, regardless of where in Texas you buy it.
If you buy out of county, insist the dealership register your new vehicle in Angelina County. It’s your choice and your decision, not theirs. If you get any resistance, ask them to call my office at 634-8376, extension No. 3. Any one of my auto clerks can explain it to them. It’s the law.
By the way, in the event you purchase a vehicle out of state, don’t worry about it; they have to register it in your home state and your home county.
In purchasing a vehicle from an individual out of our county, please bring the title work home to our county to process.
Please be blessed and safe. Remember to be very cautious in school zones now that school is back in session. May God bless and keep you until next time.
