People, businesses and the good works by both have contributed to progress in Angelina County over the years. But transportation has been the lone constant since the beginning.
Trains brought the human population to the soft, fertile land of Angelina County and prospectors recognized its potential. It was ingenuity that encouraged the creation of the airport, which would eventually contribute millions to the local economy and play a part in the county’s return from recession.
“The state’s largest employers, and many smaller businesses, rely on aviation to rapidly transport personnel, equipment and supplies,” the Texas Department of Transportation wrote in a study of the Angelina County Airport.
“The Angelina County Airport is one of the few county projects which has amply taken care of itself, and it is believed that it will continuously progress in the future as it has in the past,” J.T. Maroney Jr., the Angelina County judge in 1950, said.
“The county is vitally interested in the county airport, and we continuously strive to do what we can to make it grow in the future to an even greater public service project for the people of Angelina County, Texas and the Nation.”
The people of Angelina County voted on a bond issue of $90,000 to acquire the land and begin operating the airport, Maroney said in a 1941 letter to Herman Brown, the manager of the Chamber of Commerce in Lufkin.
The airport was completed in 1948 after a matching grant from the Civil Aeronautics Administration for $44,931 came in. Moore Brothers Construction Company was awarded a contract for $92,689.12 to make the airport operational.
There was an airport at Morris Frank Park within Lufkin’s city limits before the county airport was created, current airport manager Gary Letney said.
The airport has withstood the upticks and downturns in the local economy since it was built. When the 2008 recession finally hit East Texas, closer to 2009, the airport felt the shift of the economy, Letney said.
“Every year from 2010 until the end of 2015 the airport declined in fuel sales by 10 percent a year,” he said. “So we went down from about the highs when Temple-Inland was here and Lufkin Industries was here selling 400,000 gallons to about 130,000 in 2015.
“That doesn’t leave much work. Everything we do relies on the money that comes from fuel sales and hangar rentals, and we had a lot of hangars that didn’t have anybody in them.”
Today, the airport is one of two county entities that operates successfully without funding from county taxpayers.
“Now we’re stuck full,” Letney said. “We don’t have any room for anybody else. If we had a new company come in, we’d have to have them build a new hangar.
“In the state, as far as economic output … we are 14th, which 13 of the ones above us are in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin or Houston.”
A 2018 study, looking at the 2017 business year, said the airport contributed $25,973,000 to the county’s economic development — up from $5.03 million in 2011. Letney believes that if a study were done to look at 2018 and 2019, numbers would increase again.
“It’s because of the business activity that really exploded in 2016,” he said. “For the business community, aviation drives business, especially in the bigger towns. If a company is going to come to town, they’re going to fly here every single time. It’s a driver.”
The airport is now looking to extend its runway, create more room for hangars and continue making improvements as they can. In 2019, it was awarded the “Most Improved” airport of 2018 because of capital improvements like this.
Letney hopes to have a game fence built in the next year or two, which he said will drastically increase the airport’s safety.
