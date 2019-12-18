One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash on FM 1818 near Diboll Wednesday night, according to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches.
Details were scarce late Wednesday, but Sanches said motorists should avoid that area while law enforcement officers work the scene.
“If you head down 1818, you’re either going to be slowed or stopped,” he said.
The name, age, gender and hometown of the deceased is not yet known and a vehicle description was not readily available.
The accident was reported by a caller around 6:45 p.m.
The sheriff’s office, Diboll Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety all worked the crash.
We’ll provide updates as they become available.
