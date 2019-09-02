Because of Jesus Christ, I care for everybody, and so am sorrowful if my opinion hurts anyone. But I believe He would forgive for that and would not condemn my honest opinion about the Democratic Party’s attempted destruction of the foundation of our county.
Have the accumulated years of the Democratic Party’s deceptive and hateful treatment of conservatives, plus their present hate and persecution of Donald Trump, now twisted enough innocent minds (especially the young) to a bad side, to a point of no return, so we now face clear and present danger of losing our nation’s sovereignty and our freedom?
Do we need some negative-sounding words to help educate against the destructive negativity of the Democratic Party’s dangerous brow-beating of the American people with false accusations of racism, and now using white supremacy to make racism sound worse, etc., in their attempt to divide the people enough to cause the USA to collapse and slide into some utopian-sounding socialist one-world order?
Their present-day accusations using the term white supremacy are an outgrowth of the protest event in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, initiated by some people and the city council voting to remove a statue of Civil War Gen. Robert E. Lee, which of course would naturally be opposed by conservatives who saw that as an act of trying to rewrite American history. Then a natural protest, beginning peacefully by some conservatives, set the stage for a counter-protest event by leftists that then erupted into violence and another event scene for national news to generally accuse conservatives of racism, and now using an enhanced version in the term “white supremacy.”
Years ago in a more common sense culture — sadly now fading away — there was a time when Republicans and Democrats, although disagreeing on some issues, were still reasonable to communicate and cooperate in trying to solve difficult problems and maintain the USA as a sovereign nation under a reasonable-sized government by free people in a tradition responsible to our founding constitutional way of life, which respected God’s Biblical Christianity.
Since that time, we have seen many aspects of that founding tradition come under attack by people often referred to as liberals or leftists (Democrats and a few Republicans) and that destructive movement has been opposed by conservatives (mostly Republicans) trying to maintain the founding tradition.
Beginning in the 1960s or before, apparently many leftist Democrats (do some research, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama) have followed leftist socialistic writings like those in Saul Alinsky’s book in 1971 about “Rules for Radicals,’’ advocating socialistic tools for dividing and destroying the USA, such as amorality (removal of morals), agitation (rubbing raw sores of discontent, etc.) and the 1966 Cloward-Piven Strategy to overload the present government system to force it to collapse.
In that destructive movement, the leftist Democrats have had help from their supporters in most TV and news media, some government people using their power in a bad way, sometimes referred to as the “Deep-State,” such as in the FBI, DOJ, etc. in the efforts by Hillary Clinton and others, even before, during and after the 2016 election, to destroy Trump (read the book “Killing the Deep State” by Jerome Corsi).
And who knows what other destructive forces are working with the leftist Democratic Party? Since their targets seem to be weakening or removing the Christian religion, destroying our Constitution and freedom and reducing the American population to a mass of brow-beaten and terrified people, would that maybe be in tune with some of the other evils in the world, such as the tyranny of communism, or Islamic terrorists, etc.?
Did God put Donald Trump in office to try waking us up?
