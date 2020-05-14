The DETCOG’s Regional Housing Authority is opening its waiting list for the housing choice voucher program to families who were involuntarily displaced as a result of severe weather on April 22.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is accepting applications from qualified families through May 25. This applies only to residents of Polk, Jasper and Newton counties who were involuntarily displayed as a result of the severe weather on April 22. The waiting list is closed to all other applicants.
To request an application, call (409) 381-5262.
Qualified families must have evidence of principal residency in Polk, Jasper or Newton County along with documentation to support that their dwelling is unlivable due to tornado or other severe weather damage from that date. Documentation may include insurance determination of total loss or unlivable, evidence of temporary housing assistance provided by Red Cross or other community service organization. If you are a renter and the unit is unlivable as a result of the tornado, a vacate notice from your landlord is acceptable documentation.
An applicant qualifies for this preference on the basis of involuntary displacement if:
■ The applicant has been involuntarily displaced and is not living in standard permanent replacement housing, or will be involuntarily displaced within six months from the date of preference status certification or verification. Standard permanent replacement housing is housing that is decent, safe and sanitary and adequate for the family size, and that the family is occupying pursuant to a lease agreement.
■ An applicant is or will be involuntarily displaced if the applicant has vacated or will have to vacate the unit where the applicant lives because an applicant’s unit is uninhabitable because of the April 22 natural disaster.
■ Documentation must be provided showing that the applicant’s residence is located in the area covered by this notice (Polk, Jasper or Newton County), such as a lease, deed, mortgage, voter registration, current government photo ID with the relevant address or insurance policy.
Applicants must be determined income eligible to receive rental assistance and meet all requirements of the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Applications will be placed on the waiting list by date and time received. The Involuntary Displacement preference will take priority over all other current waiting list applicants.
