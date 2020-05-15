The Big Six-Oh kinda sneaked up on me out of nowhere. Way back when I was younger, my measure of old age moved conveniently. I went from thinking 30 sounded really old to pushing old age to 40 and then 50.
But with 60 climbing all over me, I can’t push it away any longer.
Dang. I’m old. This week’s birthday (how many of these things have I had already?) merely added another number. It’s getting harder to count that high.
Sixty. Six decades. Decade — like, a single unit to describe 10 whole years. Put in that context, it just shows how fast and short life really is. Especially when I look back on each 10-year span individually. Whoa. How strange.
From 0-10: Mighty tumultuous years for this kid and his little brothers. I don’t remember being born, but I know it was in a hospital (and not a barn, no matter what you think). I guess I wanted to be close to my mom since she was already there. I do, however, remember my brothers and me getting shuffled around a lot, usually among different relatives. Not all those situations were ideal. We even ended up at a children’s home in Fort Worth for a spell. Through those first few years, I developed an unhealthy mistrust — and not a little fear — of grownups. Such feelings never truly go away.
By my 10th birthday, my dad had remarried, and I had my permanent family. Inherited my sisters, and finished out the decade getting to be a real kid.
From 10-20: This is totally weird to consider. I started the decade just trying to make my Little League team and ended it in my second year in the Marine Corps. In between, I learned the lessons I’ve never forgotten. Learned if I wanted money, I’d have to work for it. Started mowing yards for neighbors at 10 years old, and progressed to working for the road department and a produce plant (laying irrigation pipe and loading crates on trucks); I worked construction and roofing and stacked steel in a mill. After all those experiences, boot camp really wasn’t so bad.
Those 10 years also were when I first experienced “love” (it looked like love then, but I know now they were all just a teen’s definition of it) and the ensuing heartbreak. I exited the decade more terrified of girls than I ever was of snakes.
From 20-30: Over those first five years, I packed in my biggest adventures. The Marine Corps paid me to travel and allowed me to play with its wondrous toys. I flew high above the earth’s surface and dove deep down below it. I was too young and dumb to comprehend how cool my days were at the time.
A little more than halfway through, I became a father. I only thought I’d burned up all my adventures. Nothing — and I mean absolutely nothing — has brought me more drastic changes than having my little girl wrapping me around her tiny fingers. Her little sister arrived a little more than two years later, so I was doubly screwed as a guy.
From 30-40: Oh, boy. These 10 years won’t get a spot on any trophy shelf. Not even halfway through, I got hurt and saw my Marine Corps career ended prematurely. Became a weekend dad. Spent the last few years of the decade trying to start my entire life all over again, this time with a limp and some headaches. More than once, I wanted to check out of this hotel. I couldn’t see things getting any better, and I didn’t feel like sticking around to see if I was right.
From 40-50: Here we go. This was my life-changing period. Early in the decade, I started writing sports part time for our local newspaper as a way to supplement my meager income while finishing my degree. I had no idea I’d still be doing it (and loving it) nearly 20 years later.
Two years into the decade, I became a teacher. I found what I feel I was placed on this rock to do. I still believe the same way. I’ve never known a more rewarding profession, and that’s coming from a former Marine.
And then ... I met a girl. I can’t even call her “The girl of my dreams” because I never dreamed anyone like her existed. If she did, she sure as heck wouldn’t want anything to do with me. Au contraire ... she married me. We blended a family together, and this little group of humans is my greatest gift. By the end of those 10 years, danged if I wasn’t a grandfather.
How did all this stuff even happen?
From 50-present: I don’t know how else to say it. I’m in a zone. I bought my first real house, and my wife made it a real home. Our family has grown and just keeps growing. Six of those little grand-brats now, with No. 7 on his or her way. I still write and teach for a living, and you’ll never see me in a bad mood. I work with great people. My forever girl is still here with me. I’ve never been happier than I am now. I’m old enough to understand how every wound, every struggle, every roadblock in our lives is simply ensuring we’ll appreciate the good stuff when it gets here. And wisdom? Just a fancy word for “I ain’t trying that one again.”
About my Big Six-Oh? It’s not until next year. So why bother discussing it now?
Because I’ve learned this world offers no guarantees. I’m not counting on tomorrow, much less another year. I’ve lost so, so many friends and loved ones, and not all of them lived long lives. I still haven’t found the expiration date on my birth certificate, so I’m not taking a single day for granted. I’ll inhale every little moment I possibly can, whether it’s just sitting outside in my backyard or sitting next to my girl. It’s all special. Every moment of it. I can’t even get mad about my earlier mishaps. Without ’em, I’m not smart enough to know how blessed I really am.
And the other reason I mention all this?
It feels as if all six of the above-mentioned decades took about as long for me to live as it did for you to read about it. Yeah. It went fast. Six quick blinks (or 5.9, if you wanna get all technical), and here I am. Moved from zero to near-60 faster than a Porsche — and with a lot more dents and damage.
I was born, I blinked, I was old.
Just like that.
Don’t blink, y’all.
