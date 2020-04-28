The Lufkin Daily News is introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover and restart after interruptions from COVID-19 conditions.
“We recognize locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Keven Todd, publisher of The Lufkin Daily News. “We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.”
The local program will match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by The Lufkin Daily News. An initial target of $250,000 of matching dollars will be available. The program is available for a limited time and valid only for the months of May, June, and July 2020.
“Everyone is experiencing disruption,” Todd said. “And we are looking for ways to help jumpstart local businesses looking to reach out. This program allows local businesses to make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers.”
Local content and local businesses are not only a natural fit, but the timing couldn’t be better, Todd said.
“With our audience numbers at record levels and people shopping more local during this crisis, our print, digital, and other services provide an exceptional opportunity for small businesses,” Todd said.
Programs available may include The Lufkin Daily News, Charm Monthly, select digital services, and lufkindailynews.com.
For more information and an online application, visit http://lufkindailynews.com/services/localbusinessstimulus/
