In an effort to decrease the dangers and consequences of alcohol purchased by minors in the county, The Coalition Inc. has partnered with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to conduct alcohol stings.
Under the direct supervision of law enforcement officers, juveniles under the legal age to drink/purchase alcohol are used as decoys to enter businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol and then attempt to purchase alcohol.
“The ultimate goal is to protect the youth of Angelina County from underage drinking, which is proven to increase the risk of sexual assault and impaired driving,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc. “We are grateful for the local retailers who train their employees on responsible beverage service and correct alcohol sales. It’s up to all of us to work together to protect our youth from the consequences of underage drinking.”
During the January minor sting operations, there were two stores who sold to minors and eight who did not. We commend those stores who did not sell alcohol to minors in our community and recognize them for helping to combat underage drinking:
■ Timberland Chevron, 804 N. Timberland Drive
■ Brookshire Brother’s, 816 N. Timberland Drive
■ Gas N Go, 401 N. Timberland Drive
■ Uday, 3008 Atkinson Drive
■ Jr. Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave.
■ Family Dollar Store, 2500 E. Denman Ave.
■ Sam’s Club, 407 N. Brentwood Drive
■ Walmart Supercenter, 2500 Daniel McCall Drive.
Two businesses did sell to minors and administrative action was taken against the individuals who sold the alcohol:
■ Big’s, 3019 John Redditt Drive
■ Lucky’s, 3385 Ted Trout Drive
Sale to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both. Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community. For more info on how to help prevent underage drinking, contact The Coalition at 634-9308.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.