Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

“Thou shalt not steal” is such a simple concept, but it is disregarded so often that theft is seen as petty and people make excuses for those committing the crime. Yes, theft, in all forms and regardless of imagined justification, is a crime.
This week’s Crime of the Week occurred at McDonald’s in Lufkin during the restaurant’s breakfast rush and went undiscovered until a customer told employees about a car parked in the rain with its window open.
A security camera captured video of the crime. The video, portions of which are posted at 639TIPS.com, shows a thief breaking the window, climbing into the car, and then crawling out holding the victim’s property. Taken from the car were several paychecks and several thousand dollars in cash. A bag and some of the checks stolen from the car were recovered days later near Lake Nacogdoches.
The camera is mounted far from the car, and rain and darkness further reduce the clarity of the recording, but someone can help identify the thief. Crime Stoppers expects to receive tips pointing to “that homeless guy who walks the area” and telling investigators to “look around such-and-such area” but an anonymous tipster must know a little more to claim a reward. They’ll need to name the offender, maybe someone seen dressed similarly who turned up in mid-October with cash they couldn’t have earned.
If you can help solve this case, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and anonymous, crime-solving tips are eligible for a reward. The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.