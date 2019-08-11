In 2010, Karen Norton recognized the need for some sort of support for those grieving the loss of a loved one. As an associate pastor overseeing pastoral care at Lufkin First Assembly of God (now Timber Creek Church), she met with those in grief to offer comfort and hope within her church as well as the community. Then she discovered GriefShare, a 13-week seminar designed to come alongside those walking the grief journey. She offered it and people came.
From a pastoral perspective, Norton knew GriefShare was biblically sound and extremely helpful from the practical side. She thought she had a clear understanding of what grief really was. Then in April of 2011, her daughter Jamie was diagnosed with breast cancer and died 18 months later at the age of 36. Norton soon realized she knew nothing about the real pain of grief. She began applying the truths and principles she had shared as a GriefShare facilitator to her own life. God did the rest.
Today with 20-plus GriefShare seminars under her belt and a team of nine co-facilitators, Norton states, “From a pastoral as well as a personal point of view, I can truthfully say GriefShare is both scriptural and practical in helping people learn how to heal in a healthy way from the pain of grief.”
GriefShare is a network of 15,000-plus churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from grief.
There are three key parts to your GriefShare experience: the video seminar, small group discussion and the workbook.
Often friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for GriefShare, Norton said. ‘’Our groups are led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with you on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.’’
The pain of grief can intensify during the holidays, so a special session of Surviving the Holidays will be offered on Nov. 5, making this a 14-week series. GriefShare is always open, and new participants can join at any point during the 14 weeks.
Loss of a Spouse seminar will be offered on Tuesday. If you have lost your spouse to death, you realize your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem hard to bear.
For more information, visit griefshare.org or contact Karen Norton at karen@lufkin.org.
