Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

In August, a man lost his wallet at a Lufkin grocery store. The wallet contained all the usual items, including credit cards, a debit card and a driver’s license. The license could have been used to track down the owner, but it wasn’t. Instead, the wallet-finder chose to steal from the victim’s bank account, so Crime Stoppers is involved and you have a chance gain extra Christmas money.
The victim thinks he dropped the wallet as he left HEB on Timberland Drive, but he didn’t realize it was missing until the next day. He soon learned that his debit card had been fraudulently used five times within an hour of him leaving the grocery store.
The first transaction was an ATM withdrawal at HEB. The other transactions, also ATM withdrawals, occurred at a free-standing ATM in the parking lot of the Towne Square shopping center, located a quarter mile north of HEB on Timberland Drive. In total, nearly $3,500 was taken from the victim’s bank account.
The victim did alert his bank and credit card issuers, and the cards were canceled, but a lot of damage had already been done.
Crime Stoppers has video of one of the fraudulent transactions, and reward money available to encourage someone to identify the suspect. The video, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows a man using the Towne Square shopping center ATM at the time the bank recorded the transactions on the victim’s account.
If you can identify the man, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
