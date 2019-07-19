Along the south rim of the Grand Canyon are the Tusayan ruins. Dated back to the late 1100s, those sites are remnants of an old Pueblo Indian site. Archaeologists uncovered several of those sites back in 1930, more than 800 years after the original inhabitants constructed them.
I did the little tour. Walked around and looked at how people lived all those years ago. There were living areas, food storage rooms and “kivas” — meeting rooms — on display. I found it fascinating.
However, other than the obviously intended arrangements of earth and stone, there was little evidence of anyone’s existence. There are some petroglyphs on display, but those rock carvings aren’t exactly detailed. Maybe an early version of “Bubba + Bubbajean = 4EVER” or “Another meeting that could have been an email.”
That’s about it. Not a single name. No journals chronicling anyone’s daily doings. If anyone special roamed those grounds, there’s no evidence of it now.
I also prowled the rim of the canyon. At first, I was merely part of a massive crowd of tourists. My wife and I had to work hard to separate ourselves from the packs — I’m not a fan of anything getting too peopley — but we found a couple of trails leading away from the masses. From atop one perch, I noticed a couple of things.
First, those crowds looked a lot smaller from a distance. I felt as if I were looking down at an ant bed. There may have been some special people in those groups, but from where I stood, they all looked the same. I couldn’t pick out the great from the average.
I also spent a long time looking down into the canyon. I was in awe of its size and depth. Especially the depth. The bottom was a long, long way down. If I fell, I’d leave as much of an impact as one of those gnats that kept splattering the windshield on my truck as I drove through the desert.
I also realized my tiny splatter wouldn’t change anything about the canyon. That big ol’ hole has been around for something like 80 million years, according to geologists. It’s seen its share of splatters. We humans wouldn’t even leave a dent on a rock.
When I was a kid, I lived near a very old graveyard. I remember finding stone markers in place with lettering so faded it was rendered nearly illegible. There were also simple stones with nothing written on them. Somebody died, and somebody else placed a plain old rock to commemorate the lost one. They put those markers out to mark someone’s place in time, but time moved on and forgot all about them. The world didn’t stop just because their breathing did.
The world carried an estimated 7.7 billion people in 2019. Going back to man’s beginning, that means a whole lot of people have walked the same rocks we have. Do we remember all their names? Of course not. The few we remember, through fame or infamy, are infinitesimal in comparison to the overall numbers. Heck, there are only four faces carved in Mount Rushmore. Most of the world’s famous sculptures are of mythical beings rather than real people. Carved rocks signifying something that may or may not have happened long ago. The real people? Back to the dust from whence they came, right?
If I ever begin to think of myself as something special, I’ll remember those rocks and ruins and hope they remind me that after a while, no one is going to remember who I was. Maybe my family and friends, but when they’re gone, whatever I did or didn’t do will leave with them.
I hope I can use this knowledge as a reminder that however big I think my problems are, they’re really about as significant as a gnat in a canyon. There’s a big world out there, but the only real place for our problems to grow is right inside us. We’re pretty good at feeding those problems to the point we’re convinced they’re as big as Mt. Augustus (the world’s largest rock). Our issues matter to us, but I don’t think anyone other than those close to us really knows or cares. They sure won’t in the next few centuries.
And when some archaeologist goes digging in our back yards a few hundred years from now, he or she isn’t going to care, either. Archaeologists specialize in dirt, not drama.
I’ll also use this information to give me a better perspective on everything going on outside myself. There are some pretty large egos out there. Senses of self-importance run rampant nowadays. Man, folks can get downright full of themselves, sometimes to the point of making the rest of us miserable with their power trips and greed.
But I bet if we dropped those egos over the side of a canyon, their splatter wouldn’t be any bigger than ours.
Maybe what we consider huge — the self-claimed greatness or the personal struggle — isn’t really so big at all. Maybe we let them get that way because we can’t fathom just how little they matter in the great grand scheme of everything.
Nothing about us is any bigger than a gnat in a canyon.
If we’ll consider such, maybe we can leave behind something other than a few rocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.