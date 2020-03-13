Bad weather forecasts for areas north of Lufkin have forced some scheduling changes for the Angelina College softball and baseball teams, leaving both teams playing at home for the weekend.
The Lady Roadrunners will host Kilgore College today in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex. The game originally was to have taken place in Kilgore, but the teams chose to switch locations. AC’s ladies now will play at Kilgore on April 8.
The Lady ’Runners dropped a pair of conference-opening games at No. 5 Tyler Junior College on Wednesday. AC’s record currently stands at 14-10-2, 0-2 on the season.
AC will open a three-game series with Paris — another home-and-home switch. AC will make the trip to Paris on April 17. The Roadrunners (10-11, 5-1) have won four straight games, including last weekend’s series sweep at Bossier Parish Community College.
AC beat Joliet College 9-3 on Monday, with Karlus Flanagan going 4-for-4 with four RBI in the game. Sawyre Thornhill drove in two of AC’s runs.
Today’s game against the Dragons will be a single, nine-inning tilt starting at 3 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 1 p.m.
Both softball and baseball games are available on Game Changer.
