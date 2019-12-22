STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team continued its winning ways on Friday night behind junior Natasha Mack’s record-setting 23-rebound effort. The Cowgirls knocked off Oral Roberts, 78-44, in front of 1,922 fans inside Gallagher Iba Arena.
Mack was an offensive force early, scoring seven points to stake the Cowgirls (8-3) to an 11-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, the Cowgirls had a seven-point lead over the Golden Eagles at 18-11.
Mack and junior Vivian Gray led the team offensively with 20 points.
At the 3:45 mark, Natasha Mack grabbed her 23rd rebound to move past former All-American Toni Young’s previous school best set in 2011 against Missouri. She and Gray also led OSU with 20 points apiece.
Mack is a former standout for the Lufkin Lady Panthers and Angelina College Roadrunners.
While playing for AC last season, she was named National Player of the Year by the NJCAA and WBCA.
Mack led the nation both in points (791) and blocked shots (180) while breaking the AC career record for points (1,471).
She also helped lead AC to its first-ever appearance in the national tournament.
Before her time at AC, she played a pivotal role for the Lufkin Lady Panthers where she earned TABC first-team all state honors as well as District MVP.
She was a Top 100 recruit in the nation.
Mack hasn’t slowed down since stepping on campus in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
She is averaging 16.2 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Oklahoma State is currently 8-3 with its only losses coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.