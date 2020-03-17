A true democratic society is only successful if there is transparency and openness in its government. To ensure this remains true, each state in the United States have ‘‘sunshine laws.’’ These laws provide guidelines to ensure our governments are open and transparent with the citizens of our states.
One law you might be most familiar with is the Texas Public Information Act. This act provides transparency into how a government entity runs its operations. This can include city and county governments, state agencies, universities, school boards and the Legislature.
By submitting a written request, Texans are able to obtain information to help them gain an understanding or clarification on how a particular entity runs its business. The public has the right to know how taxpayer money is being spent and used to fund operations.
To hopefully avoid entities meeting behind closed doors or making decisions on how money is being spent or how the agency will move forward without any public input, the Open Meetings Act was created.
This act helps to ensure that when a quorum of a governmental body is present and public business is being discussed, advance notice was given to the public. A notice of the time, place and what will be discussed has to be posted publicly before the meeting to ensure any Texan has an opportunity to attend.
The Open Meetings Act covers the same entities as the Public Information Act, including school district boards, county commissioners courts, nonprofits that receive funds under a federal grant program and state agencies. The exception to this rule, is the ability of a board to hold an executive session to discuss specific topics including, but not limited to, personnel matters, consultations with their attorney, and value or transfer of property.
If these acts are violated, a member or the entire governing board could be held accountable with charges ranging from fees, to jail time or sometimes both. To find out more about the Texas Public Information Act or the Texas Open Meetings act, visit texasattorneygeneral.gov/open-government.
The Legislature is not an exception to either of these rules.
All Senate and House committee hearings must be posted in advance to ensure the public knows when they are taking place. During a Legislative session we are often discussing the state’s budget or important legislation that can create a new law or make changes to existing law.
During the interim (the time between legislative sessions), committees are given interim charges and often hold interim hearings to discuss the ins and outs of a charge.
Having public testimony is important as it ensures the Legislature has information from all sides of the issue, and ensures there is transparency in all actions being made.
All Texans have the opportunity to come and participate in the legislative process by testifying or submitting written testimony during a committee hearing. I encourage all who are interested in how the process works, or if you are interested in a specific topic to stay informed about when various committees are meeting.
You can see when committee hearings are posted, or find a bill that may interest you by visiting capitol.state.tx.us.
I have and will continue to support an open and transparent government, as I believe it is the right of the people to know and understand how their government operates.
