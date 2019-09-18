The Coalition has named its new group of Drug-Free All Stars for the 2019-20 school year.
The Drug-Free All Stars are a group of high school seniors from Angelina County who are hand-selected to serve as role models for their community by living a tobacco-, drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle.
Drug-Free All Stars are active throughout the school year by volunteering their time in the community promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle.
There are 57 students from seven Angelina County high schools serving as All Stars this year. Students are from Central, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Lufkin, Pineywoods Community Academy and Zavalla.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the community.
For more information about the Drug-Free All Star program, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
