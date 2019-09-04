September brings the annual Texas State Forest Festival Sept. 18-22, Angelina County Air Fest Sept. 28-29 and, of course, POW/MIA Remembrance Day on Sept. 20, and so much more.
What better month than September, as school gets started, to introduce our youth to the rights, responsibilities and opportunities of being an American citizen?
The American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 is pleased to announce that we will have two members working together on Bluebonnet Girls State for the 2020 session. They will be contacting all the high schools in the area soon.
What is Girls State?
Texas Bluebonnet Girls State is a mythical 51st state where, for one week, participants, or “citizens,” organize their own city, county and state governments. They elect their own officials, learn the duties of the various city, county and state offices. Citizens introduce and debate their own bills in a mock legislature. The program concludes with a visit to the State Capitol in Austin, where the citizens are given an opportunity to sightsee and meet state officials.
Girls State citizens are made up of excellent high school students from across the state. Girls are selected to participate based on nominations by their own high school faculty or staff. Eligibility is limited to any girl in her junior or third year of any Texas senior high school, whether public, private or parochial.
Fundamental qualifications of all nominees are demonstrated accomplishments of leadership, citizenship and character in their schools and community. Past Girls State citizens include former Gov. Ann Richards, former Comptroller Carole Keeton Strayhorn, Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Bea Ann Smith and several more.
Texas Boys State is a similar program for boys, but is sponsored by American Legion Post. American Legion Posts and Auxiliaries work together to promote both these programs in area high schools.
The American Legion Auxiliary also has a “Patch” program that is for both American Legion Juniors and SAL boys. This program encourages our youth to participate in education, learning the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship, patriotism, flag etiquette, leadership and more.
There are three levels: Red — Level 1: kindergarten-third grade; Gold — Level 2: fourth-eighth grade; Blue — Level 3: ninth-12th grade (or 18 years old).
The Junior Auxiliary is a program for young girls from birth to age 18. They elect their own officers, plan their own activities, fundraisers and projects. This is open to all girls whose parent, grandparent or sibling is a member of the American Legion Family.
SAL (Sons of American Legion) is similar in many ways, but is also open to male sons over the age of 18 who never personally served in the military. Many members sign up new members when they are pregnant and learn the sex of the baby. ALA Junior or SAL, then the day they are born they complete the appropriate application.
For more information and event dates, places and details, please visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/ALA113LufkinTX/ or email us at ala113@consolidated.net.
To learn more about who we are, what we do and why we matter, come visit one of our meetings on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the (American Legion Post No. 113) Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.