NACOGDOCHES — Twenty-five years after rural East Texans began anticipating the arrival of an interstate, people of Nacogdoches are trying to envision what their city will look like as part of the I-69 corridor.
Before the end of the year, work is expected to begin on a flyover taking traffic off the South Street portion of U.S. 59 directly onto Loop 224 West, part of a piecemeal plan to transform the roadway into interstate.
Touted as a relief route for I-35, I-69 is almost certain to bring economic development to Nacogdoches, where it is expected to run along the city’s western edge and continue north. With all that development comes a well known side effect: Traffic.
North Street problems
During the opening prayer of a recent Chamber of Commerce event, one particularly flustered community leader requested divine intervention in the case of North Street, the city’s oft-congested and largest commercial corridor.
Meanwhile, at a July 16 city workshop on economic development, Councilman Garth Hinze floated a few ideas, including reconfiguring Pearl Street to carry traffic one direction with North Street flowing the other way. It might seem crazy, he said, but it would target two issues that will only get worse once I-69 is in the mix.
“Right around North Street, there’s lots of congestion,” he said. “There’s also very little property available that’s commercial.”
Filtering the traffic among two corridors means everything in between would become well situated commercial property, he said.
Some people at the meeting agreed that congestion on North Street is an issue, but others were dismayed at an apparent bullseye on Pearl Street for commercial development.
“The first thing that comes to mind is (Pearl) is a low socioeconomic area,” Nacogdoches resident Ethan Fatheree said. “Are we going to push whole communities out of what they call home?”
“Why Pearl Street?” resident Dorothy Jackson Tubbs followed up. “Why can’t we do Raguet? It’s just as parallel to North Street (as Pearl Street).”
‘A road diet’
Another local view of a post-interstate North Street would accommodate less traffic, not more.
“We need to go on a road diet,” said Kent Hutchison, who for years has advocated for connectivity in Nacogdoches.
In the years before the researchers assigned cities and towns a “walkability score” or master planned communities advertised the ability to walk as a coveted amenity, the automobile was so much king that entire neighborhoods were constructed without sidewalks, Hutchinson said.
Given that, he concedes that pedestrian pathways aren’t something that’s going to pop up overnight.
“It will only happen,” he said, “if we take a long-term, holistic approach to safe pedestrian traffic.”
The founder of the grassroots group Connect Nac, Hutchison believes the flyover carrying traffic seamlessly onto the West Loop would create an opportunity to make the city’s core more walkable. He envisions taking North Street down to a single lane for traffic in each direction with a turn lane, the other two lanes to be designated for bikes and pedestrians.
Aware that continuing onto North Street would mean lanes shrink and traffic slows, drivers bound for a location off Austin Street or Walmart would simply take the interstate and the appropriate exit vs. entering greater downtown, he explained.
He pointed to a 2015 real estate survey that states a one-point increase in the walkability of a neighborhood increased home values by $700 to $3,000. In addition, he said, businesses benefit from foot and bike traffic.
“Studies show merchants can expect improved business with developed bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure,” he said. “These economic development gains are not from sidewalks alone but by taking an all-inclusive approach to pedestrian safety, street side landscaping, and traffic calming on highway thoroughfares.”
‘It’s all about
traffic calming’
Converting streets in a growing town to one-way has been done in other cities since the mid-20th century, often to streamline traffic and create new access points to newly built freeways, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, a coalition of transportation departments from 81 major North American cities. It’s a method that the coalition recommends combining with a raised area for cyclists, bus only lanes and wide sidewalks.
Three hours north of Nacogdoches in the similar-sized city of Paris, Texas, city leaders recently agreed to convert six of their downtown one-way streets back to two-way.
“It’s all about traffic calming,” said City Manager John Godwin. “When you make it two-way traffic, people drive slower. Our interest is to have a successful downtown, and to do that you need to be pedestrian friendly. You have to have people walking and they have to feel safe doing it. Otherwise, downtowns get choked out and people go to malls.”
The best traffic planning for a rural town soon to be visited by an interstate depends on several factors, said Elliot Sclar, professor emeritus of Urban Planning at Columbia University and director of the Earth Institute’s Center for Sustainable Development.
“For sure, (the interstate) can take traffic off your local streets, but it can also bring new interest to your town,” he said. “More bike and pedestrian uses are always attractive, but much depends on the land uses that surround the streets and for whom they are intended.”
Overall, he said, streets that become pedestrian and bike friendly can attract more people to existing uses and create opportunities for new ones.
