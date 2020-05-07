NACOGDOCHES — Texas Game Wardens are investigating a hit-and-run crash with a jet ski at Lake Nacogdoches that hospitalized a 10-year-old.
The child was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, then flown to a Fort Worth hospital, according to statement released Thursday morning. Game Warden Randy Stovall said the boy was hospitalized at Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, but an update on his condition was not available as of 9:30 a.m.
Officers from the police department, deputies from the county sheriff’s office and game wardens were dispatched to the accident around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday night.
The child had been hit by the jet ski while in the water near the scenic overlook off FM 225, Stovall said. The driver of the jet ski fled the scene, and the vehicle was later found abandoned on the west side of the lake.
Stovall said the jet ski was a 2019 model, but was not releasing additional details on Thursday.
