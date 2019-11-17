NACOGDOCHES — The Vienna Boys Choir will perform “Journey Through the Americas” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Turner Auditorium on the SFA campus as part of a special Encore Event presentation of the SFA College of Fine Arts.
Formally established at Vienna Imperial Chapel in 1498 by Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, the choir is comprised of 100 choristers between the ages of 10 to 14.
The singers are from all over the world and are divided into four touring groups, each spending 11 weeks of the year on tour. The group touring the U.S. includes singers from Austria, Germany, Japan, Korea, Poland, Czech Republic, Mongolia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“Journey Through the Americas” includes Strauss waltzes, pieces by Verdi and Beethoven, modern-era works by Bernstein and Gershwin and folk songs from around the world. The program includes a performance of “Amazing Grace” arranged by John Coates.
The choir’s performance sold out on its last visit to East Texas in 2012.
Before the performance, Tod Fish, assistant professor and associate director of choral activities in the SFA School of Music, will present an informative talk at 7 p.m. in Griffith Gallery.
The gallery is across the hall from Turner Auditorium, which is inside the Griffith Fine Arts Building, 2222 Alumni Drive.
On the night of the concert, the College of Fine Arts will team up with the SFA Office of Student Engagement to collect non-perishable food items for The Pantry at SFA, which is the food pantry designed to assist SFA students in need. Any non-perishable food item will be accepted, but current special needs are canned fruit, variety boxes of oatmeal packets and canned entrees, such as Chef Boyardee ravioli, spaghetti, etc.
Tickets for the event are $45 for Section A seating; $36 for Section B seating; and $27 for Section C seating. Discounts are available for seniors, students, children and SFA faculty and staff members, ranging from $3 for SFA students to $36. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit finearts.sfasu.edu or call 468-6407.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.