NACOGDOCHES — A grant-funded upgrade to the Etoile water system is officially underway.
Nacogdoches County Commissioners on New Year’s Eve approved a $38,300 contract with Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong for design and architectural services for the project, being funded through a Community Development Block Grant.
“This is the first milestone, to get the design going on the project,” Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong engineer Pat Oates told commissioners, “and we will see ya’ll after we have gotten plan approval from Etoile Water Supply to get an authorization to go out for construction bids.
“The whole plan is to get this thing going before the summer,” he said.
The $275,000 project involves a new filtering system and water lines to lower trihalomethanes, byproducts of disinfection that have been associated with negative health effects. Etoile Water Supply serves nearly 2,000 customers.
Awarded every two years, the Texas Community Block Grant program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The county applied unsuccessfully for the Etoile project during the previous grant cycle but recently learned its repeat application this cycle had been awarded.
Commissioners on Dec. 31 also approved an order setting the salary of the court reporter for the 420th District Court at $54,835. Commissioners’ approval was required since the salary was more than 10 percent higher than the previous court reporter. Vacant since April, the position has been filled since then using contract reporters — a more expensive option than hiring a full-time employee, County Judge Greg Sowell said.
“There is a statewide shortage of court reporters, that I did not know existed but it does,” he said.
