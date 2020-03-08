TYLER — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe should look to Austin rather than Washington to fix its lengthy dispute with the state of Texas over a tribal gaming facility near Livingston, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said after addressing supporters Tuesday.
“It’s nothing personal but I think that’s where that decision needs to be made. I’d be happy to sit in on the meeting with the governor and the tribes and try to see if we could work through it. So far that’s not been successful,” Cornyn said.
The tribe has been working to gain support from the Gulf Coast to the Red River for Naskila Gaming after years of opposition from state leadership focused on them and the Tigua Tribe in El Paso.
In December, tribal leaders presented the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce with their plan, saying Sen. Ted Cruz had asked for them to gain endorsements across East Texas before he would pledge to support Naskila.
In July, the U.S. House unanimously passed House Bill 759, written by Brian Babin and Will Hurd, both Republicans.
“This bill isn’t about gambling. It’s about letting two tribes in two of Texas’ most economically distressed zones engage in what every other tribe in America engages in. This bill would allow these two tribes in Texas to do bingo. That’s it. Not blackjack. Not poker. Not craps. Just bingo. For too long, the Alabama Coushatta and Tigua tribes have been prevented from achieving self-sufficiency. It is time we right this wrong,” Hurd said.
The bill has stalled in the Senate, where it sits unheard before the Committee on Indian Affairs.
Cornyn in October wrote a letter asking the committee to take no action until tribal officials met with Gov. Greg Abbot, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“My advice to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe and the Tiguas is to talk to the governor and lieutenant governor. What they need to do is to come up with some agreement as to what Texas law should reflect in terms of their ability to conduct things like bingo and other gaming,” Cornyn said.
Government accountability organization GovTrack gives the bill a 3% chance of passing the Senate.
Since 2016, the tribe has run the Livingston-area gaming facility, which they say provides $15.3 million in annual wages and had a total economic impact of $139.6 million on East Texas in 2018. But state officials for years have been trying to shutter Naskila and the Tigua tribe’s Singing Rock casino in El Paso.
The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas also runs a gaming facility in Eagle Pass, though it has not been the subject of injunctions or lawsuits.
Since December, the tribe has joined the local chamber and won the support of local business leaders.
