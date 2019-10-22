NACOGDOCHES — The cleanup of a hazardous chemical spill that shut down U.S. Highway 59 near Garrison morning took much of the day Monday, with the highway reopening to traffic at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Nearby homes were temporarily evacuated and Garrison ISD schools told to stay inside in what county officials described as a precautionary measure after a truck carrying a corrosive chemical known as ScavSol 75T spilled two of the containers onto the highway at about 8 a.m., County Emergency Management public information officer Abby Scorsonelli said.
Multiple agencies, including Nacogdoches and Garrison fire departments, responded to the spill about three miles south of Garrison near CR 267.
County officials estimated the spill at about 600 gallons. Used in oil and gas drilling, ScavSol 75T contains 75% hydroxymethyl phosphonium sulfate.
That chemical is highly toxic if ingested, inhaled or touched, and considered a long-term hazard to aquatic wildlife, according to the National Institutes of Health.
No illness or injuries were reported Monday, Scorsonelli said.
Garrison ISD Superintendent Reid Spivey on Monday announced staff and students had been instructed to stay inside the buildings and that buses were on standby for evacuation, but that it was determined the schools were outside the evacuation radius.
