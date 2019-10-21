NACOGDOCHES — Texas Republicans running for Congress got a boost from President Donald Trump during a campaign rally Thursday in Dallas, but no one got quite the same shoutout and crowd response as East Texas’ Louie Gohmert.
“We have a man who’s smart as hell and he is tough and he is mean and nasty and he loves this state. He’s only mean and nasty because he wants to defend you and me and (against) all of the horrible things we go through — Louie Gohmert,” Trump said.
The introduction of the Tyler Republican drew cheering and applause almost on par with the president himself.
Trump was referring to Gohmert’s unwavering defense of the controversial president who is the target on impeachment inquiries in the Democrat-led House. Gohmert is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which questioned Special Counsel Robert Mueller and others in connection to a probe of the president’s ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election.
Gohmert drew praise from Trump supporters and condemnation from Democrats over his questioning of Mueller and former FBI agent Peter Strzok.
“Once we got him on board, he wouldn’t leave us no matter what. He had Mueller and everyone figured out long before anyone else had it figured out,” Trump said of Gohmert.
So far, Gohmert has only drawn one challenger — Democrat Hank Gilbert of Tyler.
Trump also praised Sen. John Cornyn, the senior Texas Republican who is running for re-election in 2020.
“I have no idea who you’re running against, but nobody’s going to be able to beat John Cornyn,” Trump said. “You’re a good man. Thank you, John.”
Cornyn has drawn at least two little-known Republican challengers and has a host of Democrats including MJ Hegar and Chris Bell seeking his seat in Washington.
Trump’s endorsement list also included Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott, who are not on the ballot in 2020. He did not wade into the controversy over Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who was caught on an audio recording targeting fellow Republican legislators and saying Trump “is killing us” in several House districts around the state.
