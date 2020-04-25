NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against a teenager who shot and killed a man at a county residence Thursday evening.
The teen, whose name was not being released because he is minor, was taken into custody Friday after evading efforts to arrest him after the shooting, which happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 900 block of CR 715, near A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport.
The teen shot Lance Everett Knight, 38, of Nacogdoches, a family member, who was taken to an area hospital, according to a video statement released by Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. Medical personnel “worked on” Knight but were unable to save him, Bridges said.
Knight was apparently shot with a shotgun, which the teen got from the house after getting into an altercation with Knight in front of the home, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office.
Knight “was shot one time in the back, as it appears he was attempting to exit the residence and get away from the suspect when he realized he was armed,” according to Friday’s statement.
The teenager ran from home on foot, prompting law enforcement to request a helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety and dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as the area SWAT unit, state troopers and the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office to search for him.
The official search was called off around 5 a.m., though patrol officers continued looking for the teen with thermal cameras, according to the statement.
Some 31 law-enforcement units and two units from the Lake Nacogdoches and South Nacogdoches volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, according to sheriff’s office records.
The teen surrendered to law enforcement just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.
He is charged with a first-degree felony for murder, and was taken to be incarcerated at the Greg County Juvenile Detention Center.
There’s been concern since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic about a possible rise in incidents of domestic violence, possibly as a result of people being forced stay at home and the loss of jobs and other broken routines. The concerns prompted the secretary general of the United Nations to call for a “domestic violence ‘ceasefire’ amid ‘horrifying global surge,’” according to a statement from the U.N. dated April 6.
Increased stress and social isolation caused by disasters are associated with increases in domestic violence and child abuse, according to psychologist Dr. Josie Serrata, who studied the effects of Hurricane Harvey on families for a study published in 2019.
“We found social factors that put people more at risk for violence are reduced access to resources, increased stress due to job loss or strained finances, and disconnection from social support systems,” Serrata said in an April 8 American Psychological Association article. “With this pandemic, we’re seeing similar things happen, which unfortunately leads to circumstances that can foster violence.”
In April, there were only two more reported incidents of family violence or altercations than in March, a review of daily activity logs from the sheriff’s office and police department by the Daily Sentinel found.
Counting calls involving violence or disturbances among family members that prompted a law enforcement response for each day in both months found that at least 40 such calls were received by both departments in March.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell issued a stay-at-home order on March 30.
Since April 1, Nacogdoches police and sheriff’s deputies have fielded at least 42 calls, some resulting in criminal charges, for family violence, assaults and domestic disturbances involving family members, not including the shooting, according to activity logs.
