State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, played it cool Thursday when asked if he still supports the Texas Speaker of the House, who reportedly targeted him and nine other lawmakers including Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, in a secretly taped meeting with a hardline conservative activist.
Ashby was directly asked by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith if he would support Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, if an election for speaker were held today during a Tribune forum at Angelina College.
“It’s a good thing there’s not a vote today,” Ashby said.
Clardy and Ashby are among 10 Republican lawmakers on a list of political adversaries given to Michael Quinn Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans, in a deal that would give the group media credentials in exchange for help defeating those incumbents in the upcoming primary, according to GOP lawmakers who listened to a secret recording of the meeting.
“I don’t know what the future is going to be for our current speaker. I know he’s diligent and working hard to make amends with those members who were allegedly on this list,” Ashby said.
Clardy has listened to the tape and says the recording substantiates Sullivan’s claims. Ashby has not heard the recording, and was on family vacation when the news of the tape emerged.
“I make no bones about it. I haven’t been to Austin. Most of you know I’ve got a full-time job here running a bank. I’ve got two boys in high school and a lot going on in our family. You’ll have to forgive me if I don’t prioritize running over to Austin to talk about this,” Ashby said. “It has not been a priority to me.”
Ashby said he hasn’t even had an opportunity to speak with Bonnen, who has publicly apologized about the tape.
“I think I will have that opportunity next week when I am in Austin,” Ashby said.
Despite having a proverbial target on his back in the 2020 primary, Ashby said he’s undaunted in his re-election bid. Clardy has expressed similar sentiments.
Sullivan says the secret deal happened during a June 12 meeting between himself, Bonnen and House GOP Caucus chairman Dustin Burrows of Lubbock.
Bonnen has denied such a list exists, but Sullivan says he taped the meeting and has allowed some GOP members to listen to it. Bonnen has since apologized, and Burrows resigned as caucus chairman.
“It’s real. It’s authentic. It’s accurate,” Clardy said of Sullivan’s account of the recording.
The Texas Rangers are investigating whether any laws were broken during the meeting. Those who have heard the recording say it clearly violates GOP Caucus rules that prevent members from campaigning against incumbents. Bonnen and Burrows both publicly supported the rule.
“As a speaker you can’t say, ‘You can’t do this,’ and then turn around and do what you just said you can’t do,” Ashby said.
Ashby was joined at the Texas Tribune forum by state Sen. Robert Nichols.
