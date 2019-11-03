NACOGDOCHES — At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning west of Nacogdoches.
“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office patrol took a person of interest into custody. We do believe he is the person involved with the shootings,” Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting took place on Sandyland Circle, which connects to CR 823 off of state Highway 21 west.
“We have one person who is dead, unfortunately. It’s a very sad situation. We have three more that are at hospitals here in Nacogdoches,” Bridges said.
Conditions of the shooting victims were not available late Sunday, and online jail records did not immediately list anyone charged with murder or aggravated assault over the weekend.
The suspected shooter was a taken into custody by deputies while the county’s SWAT was being dispatched, Bridges said.
“There is no other active threat in Nacogdoches County,” he said.
