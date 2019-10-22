NACOGDOCHES — The traditional red brick and simple white steeple of Trawick Presbyterian Church was reduced to ash and rubble Monday after an early morning fire destroyed the historic house of worship.
The fire started before dawn at the church building dedicated in 1959 on state Highway 204.
“Although this being a very sad occasion, we can truly be grateful that no one was hurt,” said longtime church member James Kerss. “With a congregation membership of 44, we will bond together by our love for each other and strive to go forward in worship and also in rebuilding.”
In the meantime, Kerss said, the church will meet in the former firehouse in Trawick.
Firefighters from several volunteer departments battled the blaze, which is believed to have started sometime between 4 and 5 a.m.
A utility pole was apparently blown over during the early morning and pulled wires away from the church.
“I just assume that’s what sparked it,” Kerss said.
The church sanctuary was refurbished before the congregation’s 100th anniversary in 2014 when a handmade pulpit dating back to the 1890s was installed.
“The church was organized by the Rev. George Washington Close Self, who pastored the church during its first year. The congregation met for the first time on Aug. 15, 1914, in the two-story Woodmen of the World building in Trawick,” church member Kathleen Dawson told The Daily Sentinel in 2014.
The Rev. David O’Neal has pastored the church since 2006.
The building destroyed Monday was the third used by the church. The congregation met in a wooden building in the shape of a cross beginning in 1926.
The community and the church are named after John R. Trawick, who furnished land for the town’s site around 1900. In 1914, there was a Methodist and a Presbyterian Church and by 1929 there was a post office, lumber mill, cotton gin, physician and a population of 300.
The collapse of the cotton industry, the Great Depression and the end of World War II saw the decline of Trawick and the closing of the few remaining businesses.
